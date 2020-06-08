Guiding Light: Company creates competition!

Once two neighbours were sitting and meditating, doing some tapas (austerity). God came to one of them, and asked, “What is that you want?” Before replying, he asked God, “Are you going to visit my neighbour too?” God said, “Yes, of course. You both started tapas on the same day but you started an hour earlier, so I came to you first. Now, what is it that you want?” “Can’t you somehow avoid going to the other man?” he asked. God said, “No, it will be an injustice. I have to go and see him too. But tell me what is it that you want?” He said, “Whatever you give to my neighbour, give me twice as much.” Then God went to the other man and asked him, “What is it that you want?” He said, “Wait a minute, are you coming from the neighbour’s place?” God said, “Yes.” He then asked, “What did you give him?” God was silent. “Tell tell me, what did he ask for?” God hesitated for a minute and said, “Well, he asked to be given twice of whatever you ask.” And this man said, “Is that what he wanted? “Then you take away one of my eyes, and one of my ears. I will teach him a lesson. He is always in competition with me. Now let him have twice as much as what I have.” This sort of tapas without self-study leads to ego.

A bad company brings in desire. If someone bought a new Rolls-Royce car and talks about it you feel, you should also have one. Company means to be at par. Somebody buys jewellery you also think of buying it. Company creates a competition.

If you feel compassionate, you do something to help, but if you want to keep company then you want to do what they are doing. Such a company creates desires, anger and delusion; then the mind is lost, intelligence is lost and the reason is lost. Geed grips the mind. Mind under the grip of greed comes crashing down. The company creates competition but compassion creates co-operation. In the beginning, bad company comes like a ripple but with more association, it becomes an ocean and you don’t know that, one day you will be drowned in the ocean of doubt, misery, anger, hatred, greed, jealousy and all the negativity.