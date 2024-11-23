Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What Does Contentment Bring You?

Representative Image | Pixabay

When we do not want anything for ourselves, a unique power awakens within us. We become capable of giving blessings. Only those who are themselves contented can bless others. If they say, ‘Let this be done’, it definitely works out.

The blessings of an individual who is content, will manifest. This is the secret behind blessing. Ideally, as we grow older, our contentment should also increase. The more contented we are, the more mature we are. There are two kinds of joy: one of receiving and the other of giving. In our childhood we experienced the joy of receiving. If you give anything to children they are always ready to take it. But as we grow older, we experience the joy in giving. For example, in a home there is a mother or a grandmother; when the grandmother is alone in the house, she does not prepare five different kinds of vegetables and four different sweets for herself. But when children come to the house or guests come, she cooks many different kinds of dishes and serves them. So in giving there is a joy and this is a mature joy and pleasure. But often we lose sight of this and we keep looking to receive something or the other all our lives, we remain dissatisfied and a kind of misery pervades.

For wealth to come into our lives, the mind should be content. The more satisfied we are, the more progress we make.

In order to receive blessings, one should be deserving, which is called Patrata. How do we become eligible to receive? By keeping your mind pure and clean. How to keep the mind clean? First of all have faith — God is my very own, and I belong to Him and He loves me. It is his job to look after my happiness and sorrow and He will do it. Second we need to serve the society. As human beings, we all have some needs and some responsibilities. If our responsibilities are more, and our needs less, then we remain peaceful and content in our lives. If our responsibilities are few but our needs many then we remain unhappy. Third, every day take our time to do pranayama and meditation. When you do this, a new wave of contentment, joy and bliss arises in our lives.

If you practice these three things, you will see that whatever you desire will begin to happen effortlessly.