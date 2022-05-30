Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar - Wait for the total blossoming to occur

e-Paper Get App

To let go of desires you have to follow a certain code of conduct. This is the manure by which the rose of love will blossom. Every bud takes its own time to bloom; don’t force a bud to become a flower. Wait for the time to come, for the total blossoming in you to come.

Most of the time in our life, our desires ruin us. But all desires are not bad. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says, ‘I am those desires that uphold dharma.’ Do not suppress desires, rather, awaken viveka (power to discriminate between truth and untruth) in you.

What is freedom? Freedom means breaking free from the patterns of life that cause suffering. One can go through the patterns of life without even being aware of them, just like the animals. That’s why the very desire to be free from the patterns of life itself is a great blessing. If even the slightest desire for freedom has arisen in you, know that you are very lucky.

To let go of desires you have to follow a certain code of conduct. This is the manure by which the rose of love will blossom.

- Ahimsa (non-violence): Be non violent, in your action, heart, speech, and thoughts.

- Satya: (Truth) Follow the truth and live in the moment. Express truth by your whole life - speak truth, speak pleasant truth, and speak beneficial truth.

- Saucha: (Purity) Observing the observer is saucha. It is when your own mind becomes a witness of its own actions and finds a gap between its own senses, and does not mix with any outer objects.

- Daya: (Compassion) When people engage in some activity or behave in a certain manner, which you don’t like, it triggers anger in you. Just for a moment, have compassion for the way they are. Then a shift happens. Your Self expands and laughs at the smallness of events. You become untouched by these events and cross maya, (illusion).

- Astikya: (Faith) You reason for everything that you do and for all your experiences. When reasoning or logic breaks down, you tremble. Faith, reality, and truth are beyond logic. If you could reason out all your life and all its experiences, then you have not lived or known life fully.

Every bud takes its own time to bloom; don’t force a bud to become a flower. Wait for the time to come, for the total blossoming in you to come.

