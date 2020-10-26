Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Time, Space and Mind

Become God to each other. Do not look for God somewhere in the sky, but see God in every pair of eyes, in the mountains, water, trees and animals. How? Only when you see God in yourself. Only Gods can worship Gods. To recognize divinity, there are three dimensions: time, space and mind.

For a seeker, it is necessary to honour time and space so he or she can experience sacredness in his or her mind. When you honour time and space, your mind becomes alert. But for the one who has transcended the mind, either sacredness has no meaning, or all time, every place and every mood is sacred.

Precious moments are few in life. Catch them and treasure them. Place, time, mood of mind are factors that influence celebration. Snatch every opportunity to celebrate, then you feel great and full.

Then celebration infiltrates your mind in all moods and space, and celebration is inevitable. Celebration reminds you of the fullness of the moment. The moments you are in the company of knowledge — the Master — are the most precious moments in your life. Treasure them. Treasuring them you transcend the mind, time and space.

And that is true celebration.