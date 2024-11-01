Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The Eight Types Of Wealth That Shape Our Lives

Representative Image | Pixabay

One of the greatest illusions created in the world is wealth. There is so much disparity in the world. There is no logical reasoning or explanation as to why someone is born in a certain country and suffers for a piece of bread, while there is surplus bread elsewhere and is often wasted.; why some dogs enjoy the comfort of a home while others have to live in the streets?

Wealth is something that is bestowed on you. There are eight types of wealth that shape our lives.

Wealth as material comfort: The first type of wealth is what we commonly understand as the material wealth. Just being born in a rich person's home, somebody acquired all that wealth without any effort. Why does this happen when somebody else had to toil all his life to make money? Why do some people inherit while others do not?

Wealth as health: Just having money is not sufficient. Some people may have a lot of money but they cannot eat well. They may have diabetes or high cholesterol. That wealth is no value. Some people do not have money, but they have enough to eat and they are healthy.

Wealth as success: Some may be born into a very wealthy family, but they face failure in whatever they do. They are never successful in whatever they undertake.

Wealth as courage: One must see life as an adventurous game and should play the game without worrying about the outcome, whether you win or lose. But if one is afraid of making mistakes or taking any courage, one lacks the wealth of courage. If one lacks the wealth of courage, there is no fun in life even if the person has a lot of money. Someone may not have any money, but if they possess courage, they reflect wealth.

Wealth as friendliness: The fifth type of wealth is friendliness, having a caring attitude, having a sense of belonging. One may have the other types of wealth, but will still feel as though stifled without a sense of belonging.

Wealth as skill: Another wealth is having different skills and talents. Some people write well, some are good in debating, some have a knack for music, some have a wonderful voice, some cook well, some are talented in bringing up a child, in administration, and still others are talented in completely different things. That is all wealth.

Wealth as dignity: The world is full of lessons if only we observe it with full awareness. Be as humble as the grass. Then nothing can touch you, nothing. No one can humiliate you. In the eyes of the Divine, it is those who serve creation, are true kings and queens.

Wealth as memory of the source: We only know that we were born; we don’t even know how we were born. Somewhere from three or four years of our age onwards, we start understanding things around us. Our memory is very short; it appears this is our only life. We do not remember the source. The moment we become aware of your source, and our infinite past, our whole life changes. It’s just like someone suddenly realises how wealthy he or she is.