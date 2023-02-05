Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The beauty of gratitude

Representative Image | File

Beauty has many aspects and gratefulness is one among them. You feel grateful when you don’t feel a sense of lack. You cannot be grateful and feel lack. Perhaps you experience both, but at different times.

When you feel lack, grumbling begins from some corner within. For those who do not have this knowledge, there is no way out of their grumbling. They feel some lack today and tomorrow they feel something else is lacking. There is no end to it. Your mind doesn’t think clearly, doesn’t function properly.

That is why Jesus said, “Those who have will be given more. As for those who do not have, even what they have will be taken from them.” If you are grateful, more things will flow to you. And when you complain and grumble, even what little joy, peace or love you have come into this world with, will all be lost.

Grandmothers in India have a habit of saying, “Everything is full.” If something is empty, they never say, “We don’t have this.” They will say, “We have a lot of this.” When you feel full in the mind; then ‘plenty-ness’ grows.

Not having is just an attitude in you; it’s the direction you are moving in. Whatever is, grows. You sow the seeds and they grow. If the seed itself is a seed of lack, only lack will grow. Open your eyes and see what you have been given! In that gratefulness, everything grows, life grows.

Love is at its peak when there is no demand, no craving for it. If you want to be close to someone, first begin to feel that they are already close to you. Whenever you ask people whether they trust you, you already doubt their trust. There is no end to being convinced of someone’s love for you, someone’s trust in you.

Gratefulness comes with knowledge. Knowledge that the Divine loves and cares for you, that is why He created this beautiful universe. Feel grateful about whatever Nature has bestowed upon you. Have faith that this entire creation loves you. When you have faith, life becomes full.

Be grateful and see how everything flows to you.

