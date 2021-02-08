Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Love & Truth

Why would someone tell a lie to their close ones or to their beloved?

Lovers often ask this question. Love cannot stand untruth, and relationships tend to break up when untruths exist. Understanding the paradox of love and truth; allows one to discover the answer to this question.

People often tell lies just to save and maintain their love. The fear that truth might damage love, lends to lies told between a husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, parents and children and in other family situations.