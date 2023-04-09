Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Living the values of the spirit

Representative Image | Pixabay

Wake up this very moment and see who you are. Do you describe yourself by the way you look and the work you do, or by your relationships with other people? You are so much more than your body, your thoughts and feelings. All these things are changing, but you are that which is not changing, which is eternal. You are an unlimited spirit.

What is the nature of spirit? Spirit experiences and expresses value. Values are feelings and emotions which cannot be captured totally by words or understood by intellect. The values that enhance life are confidence, cooperation, faith and knowledge.

The values come only through spirit. We think we can find happiness or comfort through the material, yet we know from our own experience that material comfort alone is not sufficient or complete. Happiness is a quality of consciousness. It does depend on matter, but to a far greater degree it depends on attitude and understanding.

As we live the values of the spirit, life attains its richest form. Without them, life becomes very shallow and we are dependent and unhappy. It is the dharma of spirit to uphold and sustain life. Living the spiritual values makes your personality solid and strong.

When the mind relaxes, the intellect becomes sharp. When the mind is loaded with ambition, feverishness and desire, then the intellect loses its keenness. And when intellect and observation are not sharp, life does not express itself fully. Ideas don’t flow properly and abilities diminish day by day. With this understanding, you step out of your little mind and that step will solve many of the problems in your life.

You want to be free from greed, hatred, jealousy and all such imperfections. If the mind is holding all these negative qualities, it cannot be happy or peaceful – you cannot enjoy your life. So the first step is to see that negative emotions are due to the past and not let the past affect your experience of life now. Forgive the past. If you cannot forgive the past, then your future will be miserable. Commit to dropping the past and starting a fresh new life.

To be fully in the now, you need to learn to handle your botherations. What is it that is bothering you? Whatever feelings you have, be with it totally without holding on to it. Children never worry. They experience an emotion, they express it fully, and the next moment they are relieved. Whatever feelings you have in the moment, be with them 100 per cent. Share them with the Divine. Surrender them. Cultivate this practice. Then you will not worry.