Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How To Find Pure Love?

Breathing techniques and meditation are very effective in calming the mind. | Representative Image/Pixabay

The world would be free of trouble if there were no love! All the problems in the world are caused by love! If there were no love, you can’t be jealous. Jealousy is because of love. Greed is born because you love objects too much. Anger is there because you love perfection; that is why you are angry at imperfections. You love yourself too much and that’s why pride and arrogance arise.

Every distortion of love causes problems, yet life will have no meaning without love. Suppose you are immensely successful and have all the riches at your command and but love is missing from your life. Life will not really be worthwhile; it would appear barren. Whatever perspective you look from, all we long for in life is love; a divine love. The purpose in life is to blossom in that ideal love.

So how do you get to that point of love where it is free from the distortions and you are at ease with yourself?

You have to see that what is obstructing that innocent love is your ego. What is ego? Ego is like a dream. A dream exists until it doesn’t exist. Ego is simply being unnatural. The ego is not a substance; it is a non-substance like darkness. Darkness is only a lack of light. There is no substance called ego. You could say it is just a the lack of pure knowledge.

Knowledge is an aid to develop the innermost state of you, which is love. Love is not an act; it is a state of being rather than an act. We are all made up of love. When the mind is in the present moment, we are in a state of love. Train the mind a little to live in the present moment.

Spiritual practices help you maintain your centeredness and not be shaken by small events. They help you to maintain that innocent love inside you.

Every individual is bestowed with all the virtues in the world. They simply get covered by lack of understanding and stress. All that is needed is to just to uncover the virtues that are already there. Breathing techniques and meditation are very effective in calming the mind. Learning something about our breath is very important. Our breath has a great lesson to teach us, which we have forgotten. For every rhythm in the mind, there is a corresponding rhythm in the breath and for every rhythm in the breath there is a corresponding emotion. So, when you cannot handle your mind directly, through breath you can handle it better.

