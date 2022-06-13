Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Connecting with people beyond words

Connecting with people beyond words |

A person, when he has created chaos, he wants a cover. And in the cover he would always say, to save his face, to save his position he may bring up any justifications. When you understand the position, you may do the same thing when you’re in that spot. So, don’t depend on what people say. Most of our problems begin when we depend on the people when we log on to their words, not to their feelings or not where they stand. Do you see what I’m saying? Like a mother says to her son, to her child ‘Get lost.’ She doesn’t mean it but the words that come are very powerful and the children sometimes take on the words, she said get lost and she is trying to boo me away, then a child gets traumatised unnecessarily. So, I would say, you should see beyond the words. Your communication should be more than verbal. It should transcend verbal communication. Even if someone says nasty things to you, can you just stand like that and smile? And not mind what they say? Then, you have achieved something. Then you are able to connect to people beyond their words.

If you have this knack for connecting to people beyond words, from your side, don’t say they should also connect. No, it's always one way. Communication is always one-sided. You always say communication should always be two-way, two-sided. I say no. It is always one-sided. You have the skill, you can communicate. And, you can receive it in that sense. Not for their words, what their reactions are, what they blabber. They usually say all these blame games or blabbering and you get caught up in this blame game. Someone blames you and you get caught up in that whole blame game. You know? You stand up and say ok, I have the master key, I know which button to press and how people will react, and how things will change, you should have this confidence, the soul, the spirit in you is the master key. It can turn around the situation the way you wish it, you want it.

You should have faith. It may not happen five times, but the sixth time it may happen, it will definitely happen. It all depends on your convictions. So, communication is only one way. And you should be persistent on that. Don’t bother what they say as you will see that they’ll come around. They will understand what you want. This is a big secret!