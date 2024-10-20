 Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Can You Look At God As Your Child?
Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Can You Look At God As Your Child?

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Representative Image | Pixabay

God is the very core of your existence. The Divine is not someone in the sky; it is inside you as consciousness. You have always thought of God as a father, up in the heavens somewhere. When you think of God as a father, you will want to demand and take from Him. Why do you want to pray? What do you want to ask? A good father already knows what to give.

Assume you are the most beloved of the Divine; then surrender happens. Surrender begins as an assumption and then it reveals itself as a reality. The world is made up of both; the seen universe and the unseen consciousness. It is the form of the Divine but the Divine is formless. There is no “two” – no duality.

For God there is no you and I. God is not an object of senses but the feeling of feelings, the presence of presence, the sound of silence, light of life, the essence of the world and the taste of bliss.

You are pregnant with God. You have to take care of your pregnancy and deliver this Child into the world. Most people do not deliver. God is your child who clings onto you like a baby until you grow old and die. When you see God as a child, you have no demands. Your surrender to a child is more authentic because there is no demand.

This Child clings onto the devotee, crying for nourishment. Sadhana (spiritual practices), Satsang (music and meditation), and Seva (service to society) are the nourishment. So take care of your God. Doubts, disbelief, and ignorance are the enemies in your mind—so we need to take care.

