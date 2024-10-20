Guiding Light: Build Faith And Find Joy

Representative Image | File

Faith is the one true source of support on which we can always rely in the rough and tough journey called life upon this earth. Faith is like Wi-Fi. It is invisible but it has the power to connect you to what you need.

When you place your trust in the Lord, when you surrender utterly and completely to His Divine Will, you will find wonderful things happen in your life! Faith is the beautiful, fragrant flower that blooms even in the wilderness of despair and suffering. It is the greatest blessing that God can bestow upon us! All man has to do, is call out to the great Almighty with faith in his heart and God responds immediately. When our bond with God is strong, we realise that God is our helper, our protector and our guardian and guide. And then, the experience of His greatness, His kindness and His benevolence becomes a part of our lives.

There was a sister who was under tremendous pressure both at work and on the home front. The company she worked for was passing through a financial crisis, and was severely short-staffed, with each employee doing the work of two or three people. There was no question of complaining, because she knew she was lucky to have a job, while a dozen others like her had lost theirs. At home, she had an old mother to care for and a younger brother and sister to support. Sometimes, she said, she was overwhelmed by the thought of what lay ahead for her when she awoke in the morning.

I gave her a simple prayer. Every morning, as she awoke, I told her to hand her day over to the Lord and tell Him, “Lord, this day is Thine, and all the work I do, I offer to You. I know I cannot carry the load myself. I hand my life over to You. I beg You to get everything done for me.” She found a miraculous change in her life. Everything seemed to fall into place; her burdens seemed to lift of their own accord. Everything seemed, somehow, more manageable! Repose your faith in Him, and see how He is always there for you, by your side, when you need Him!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader