Guiding Light: Be like a seed

God built this world in beauty, and we were meant to live our lives in the fullness of freedom and joy. Man was meant to live like a songbird, unfettered, free. Alas, man finds himself cribbed, cabined, confined. He has become like a bird in a cage — he is trapped in the cage of self-centredness!

Not until self-centredness goes may man become truly happy and free; and the prison of self-centredness opens with the key of humility.

My friends, within every one of us there are two selves. There is the lower self with which we are familiar. It is what we call the ego self — of passion, pride, lust, hatred, greed, selfishness and miserliness. This ego self sits on the threshold of our consciousness and easily catches us, captures us, misleads us, leads us astray.

But there is also the larger self, the nobler self, the true self. We are unaware of the existence of this larger self which measures the divine power, the potential that lies hidden within us, when it will be unfolded, we will find wonderful things happening in our daily life.

We are caught in the web of the ego, the lower self, but are not even willing to give it up. It is the impenetrable wall which hides us from the Light with dark shadows of 'I', 'Me' and 'Mine' falling on us, obstructing our vision.

Annihilate yourself from the ego self. And behold the vision of the Lord!

Always remember, you are like a seed. When the seeds are totally buried the new crop comes up. Until the grains of wheat die in the earth, they cannot yield a new crop.

The periphery is finite, but deep within you are infinite possibilities. Just as a seed needs to give up its seed-hood to grow into a plant, unless we are ready to lose ourselves completely we cannot grow anew.

The art of wise living is the art of dying.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader