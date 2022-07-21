Guiding Light: Be at peace – not in pieces

Photo: Pixabay

The reason why the world has no peace today is because many nations and most individuals deny the supremacy of a moral order,in their inter-personal, inter-communal and international relationships. The number is increasing day by day of such individuals and nations who think that vice is better than virtue and violence is better than non-violence. They refuse to accept the evident, namely that man has a conscience and that he has higher aspirations, such as the aspiration for peace, calmness and bliss. Even a most degraded person also has an inner aspiration for solace, satisfaction and peace. However, they fail to realise that peace, contentment, and bliss are not the qualities of bodily cells; they are the qualities of conscient self in its state of moral greatness. Thus, it can be easily said that lack of the sense of moral responsibility is, in fact, the most sinister aspect of modern civilisation.

In fact the whole modern thinking of man is characterised by lack of moral responsibility. A psychiatrist, today, would explain that a person committed a murder because he had developed a complex after his father had beaten him with a stick when he was a small boy! So, the responsibility is of the father who had been cruel to his son! In many other forms, the attitude that 'I am not responsible', runs through every aspect of modern life. This has undermined the moral quality of life. So, if we now want world peace, the real effort lies in giving man a sense of moral responsibility.

Today we see people killing people in the name of Religion, but has any religion ever taught its followers to kill innocent people? Can anyone calculate or imagine how many families lost their peace and harmony and how many cities and civilisations were ruined because of religious intolerance? If only this virtue, called Tolerance, had been sustained—all or many other virtues also would have survived, for, when tolerance is lost, man loses his patience, self-control, spirit of non-violence, etc. Therefore it is not too late in the day, for, if even now those who are mercilessly killing innocent people begin to observe this virtue, which is greater than valour and all weapons of war put together, mankind can be saved from the scourge of wars, bloody ethnic strife, communal riots and conflict on the basis of difference in religious beliefs and can be saved from extinction through a nuclear catastrophe.





