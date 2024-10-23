Guiding Light: Balancing Success With Integrity In A Competitive World

Representative Image | Pixabay

Most of the professionals across the globe spend enormous amounts of time, money and energy to create a successful career. And while doing so, they dedicate long hours of work, thereby making many personal sacrifices. In spite of these physical and mental challenges, they try their best to maintain their self-esteem, higher level of know-how and expertise, automatic development of a wide range of skills, breadth of communication skills and contacts, and progress towards a more refined way of life. Whilst moving along, however, there are a few checking points that one needs to consider in order to maintain standards of ethics and codes of conduct, maintain purity of purpose and be free from the corruption of wealth, position, fame and power, maintain zeal and enthusiasm to pursue excellence and productivity that enhances both quality of life and economic stability and lastly provide a service that is useful and beneficial. With this deep understanding of how to maintain our principles and purpose, we can ensure that our professional life remains free from guilt, inner conflict, competition and jealousy.

Today we see that the vices of greed have penetrated at all the levels in society. With massive scandals happening on a daily basis, there has been a “trust deficit” in society at a mass scale, putting the entire humanity in turmoil. Under such a scenario, how can one even think of experiencing inner power and inner peace? The only hope for humankind under such a crisis lies in the almighty's wisdom & connectivity, by which we feel blessed, energetic & secured, for it is this divine wisdom which empowers us to have a clear vision of ourselves and our roles in this world drama. When we understand that whilst playing our part as engineers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen etc. we are essentially brother souls, then our focus is on self-progress rather than just on external show and the accumulation of material wealth. It is not that these things are not good i.e., visible signs of achievement, financial security and profit, but one also needs to monitor one’s own consciousness, attitudes, actions and perspectives as these manifests outwardly and reflects the culture of the company as a whole. Lastly, one must remember that my personal effort, i.e., practical way of being and doing, is ultimately the precursor to my own happiness, upliftment and downfall. Just Remember! It is a small price to pay for the great gain of personal freedom, fulfilment and independence.



