Guiding Light: Antarnaad to Divyanaad — Inner vibration to divine vibration

An inner vibration — that which each one of us carry within the inner space or ether of our existence. Practice of Antarnaad can be experienced as a pathway to understand the powers inherent within spoken words, through repetition of a base mantra.

“Om” is the mantra to be recited for this meditation process. Each spoken word generates a certain vibration within us, channelising our inner energies — uniquely manifested via that inner sound. The quality of space or ether and sound can’t be separated from each other. In understanding ether, we learn that it is omni-present, without any limits or boundaries. Antarnaad, that sound or vibration which is also ever prevailing, waiting for a propulsive force (of mantra) to assist its movement around and in all directions of the centre of its emergence.

Himalaya says, stay with your regular practices of asana, pranayama and meditative techniques; align your nervous system. Now start with a continuous chant of “OM” for 7 to 21 minutes. Continue practices for a minimum duration of 3 weeks; will lead to multiple, unique revelations to the self. Practice of Antarnaad can be done any time, place or circumstance. No paraphernalia is required to grow on this spiritual path, receive this practice as a pure Himalayan technique. Let the chant guide toward washing out your inner impurities in whatever form it wants to, all you need to do is allow it to happen.

Once Antarnaad is understood, a spirit can yearn to connect with something higher, what we called the divine. Spend time with yourself, it is the only way to lead yourself to the divine vibrations. Repeat the process of chants, for 21 days, with the Mantra — “Om Parabhrahmaya Namaha”; with this practice, miracles can happen — a divine connection with the super soul. Divyanaad, divine vibrations, allows one to connect with that which one calls as God — a direct path to your inner spiritual awakening.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST