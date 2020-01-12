Guiding Light: Anger And Resentment

By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Anger and resentment have a chain reaction – you get angry and then you resent; resentment will then turn to anger again. Either you are angry with somebody or you are angry with yourself. You may be angry with somebody else but then, as soon as your anger fades, you resent yourself and feel, “How could I lose my temper like that?” Just get rid of resentment. Anger is part of your life. If you take away a toy from a small child, he yells and shouts, but is normal the next instant. Similarly, you get angry but the next moment bring the smile back to your face. Now what do you do when someone behaves very rudely with you?

Get upset

React rudely back

Get frustrated

Avoid the person or the situation

Blame the person

Preach to the person

None of these will in any way strengthen you.

Instead, see rude behavior in this light:

It indicates the intensity of their commitment

It indicates the amount of stress and insensitivity

It projects the upbringing of the person

It indicates a behavioral pattern

It shows lack of knowledge

It shows lack of observation of one's own mind and its sensations

It shows you behavior to avoid

It strengthens your mind

It makes the love that you are unconditional.

The next time when someone is rude to you, make sure you don’t get upset. Just give back a broad smile. If you can digest the rudeness, nothing whatsoever can shake you.