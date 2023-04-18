Guiding Light: Akshaya Tritiya – Making the collective consciousness richer

Representative Image | John Hain/Pixabay

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the pancha-maha-muhurtas in a calendar year, meaning five great ‘times to start’. It is deemed that the muhurta when chosen properly, shall help the desired help from the surrounding eco-system and this helps complement one’s efforts. ‘A+kshaya’ literally means, the one which is not ceasing/diminishing. The Tritiya which is the third day in the waxing lunar calendar in the month of Vishakha is associated with this ‘akshaya’ act and is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya.

Never-ceasing or positively stated ‘abundance’ is the concept associated with Akshaya Tritiya. Due to the positive feeling associated with the day, like Vijaya Dashami during the Sharad-Navaratris, this day often assumes the starting point of new ventures or even rejuvenated efforts. Many marriages and other ‘shubha-kratus’ (auspicious functions) happen on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Zooming into the Panchanga or deep diving into the individual horoscopes often take the backseat on this day.

One of the abundance-related references we come across in Puranas is the ‘Akshaya Patra’ that was blessed and given to Yudhishtira by Surya. The outcome was it could feed any number of visitors as long as the hostess has not cleaned it at the end of the day. What a boon to get when the family is in a deprivation condition, living spartan life in the forests. The other reference of abundance or ‘Akshaya’ we get in Puranas is that of sage Jamadagni’s blessed Kapila cow. Sage Gadhi’s daughter Satyavati (married to king Ruchika) was blessed by Sattvic natured Jamadagni instead of a boy with a Kshatriya nature. When sage Jamadagni hosted a sumptuous meal for the army of Kartyaveeryaarjuna, it was an example of abundance. Other Puranic references to abundance are Kamadhenu and Kalpavruksha, both of which emanated from the Sagara-Manthan. Kamadhenu is the divine cow that provides ‘everything’ and Kalpavruksha is the wish-fulfilling tree.

Akshaya Tritiya day needs to be spent living the concept of real ‘Akshaya’ and what one needs to do to attain the same. Having infinite is not Akshaya, but having a sense of ‘spreading’ and ‘connected inclusion’ is Akshaya. Making the collective consciousness richer is the best step forward toward reaching ‘Akshaya’. Akshaya Tritiya can be the best day to begin.



