Guiding Light: A Solution To All Our Problems!

Representative Image | Pixabay

All over the world, today, there is a cry for a new world order; a new life. For men and women, young and old are tired of the present order. The cry comes from temples and churches, from factories and farms, from homes and offices, from souls seeking peace, and hearts full of aspirations for a better future.

But let me tell you — there is hope for us all! I believe a new age is dawning, a new age in which love and peace will be established upon this earth. I don’t merely believe it, I can almost hear the new age knocking on the doors of our hearts. All we need are the blessed ones who will open the door to the new age!

Today, we have arrived at a stage where, nations and individuals alike must learn to understand one another — to love one another, to dwell in peace with one another or perish! There is no other choice!

We must go out and make friends with people belonging to different religions, different communities and nationalities. This is what friendship is all about; not just sticking to the people you know, your neighbours, your colleagues, the people you grew up with.

Let me ask you a question: When you go out for a walk, do you smile at the people whom you meet on the way? Some people will smile back at you; some people will not return your smile, but you have not lost anything! On the contrary you may win new friends with your smile – and that’s what the world needs: Bridges of friendship between people, communities and nations.

I often say to myself that the day on which I have not made a new friend is a lost day indeed! When all the people of the world become friends with each other, there will be no wars!

Can we, as human beings do this?

If we could, we are asserting the Divinity in us — and we are helping to spread God’s peace in the world!

Love blesses the one who offers it and the one who receives it. Love can keep you healthy and happy, and help you face the problems of daily life in the right spirit!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader