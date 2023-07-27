Guiding Light: A soldier’s sacrifice

Representative Image | Pixabay

We recently celebrated Vijay Diwas, to celebrate the victory of the Kargil war. War does bring out the idea of duty, loyalty, love for the country, sacrifice, courage and all qualities that a human being is capable of, in its highest form. Therefore, the soldier and his victories have to be celebrated. He has to be honoured. We also turn our attention to the immediate families who have lost their son and in rare cases, daughter. In the Indian army, since recent times, women are being accepted in contract positions. For every soldier that falls in battle a few people are affected, if he is married, definitely his wife, his parents, her parents, their children. What to say about the extended family of uncles and aunties and brothers and sisters and children and friends! The price of a soldier falling in war is paid by all these people as well. It is important to acknowledge, honour and celebrate the families as well for the victories of the country.

In many families there is a tradition of serving in the armed forces because they understand what it takes to be a soldier. What it takes to be a soldier's wife or a soldier's parents is not ordinary. We owe the soldier because we can sleep in peace tonight as he is standing at the borders, assuring us that nothing will happen to us during his watch. It's a huge commitment and the price is not paid by him alone but a minimum of two families. Along with honouring the soldiers it is equally important to honour families.

Among Indian soldiers we do not see high incidents of post-traumatic stress disorder. This is because of our culture, ethnic background, devotion to God, loyalty to the country, the understanding of Dharma, the knowledge of karma that no sacrifice is wasted. We are always rewarded for that here or hereafter. This perspective of the soldier ensures that there are very few instances of soldiers traumatised by war.

Let us celebrate the soldier and his family for all that they have done for us!

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com

