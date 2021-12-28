Guiding Light: A New Year's message

The Year 2021 is going to slip out of our hands.

2022 comes to us as a gift out of the spotless Hands of the Lord.

Who can tell what surprises it will bring to us?

May every experience that comes to us in the New Year lead us onward, forward, Godward!

Long years have I lived far from Thee,

In shouts and shows, in roar and din:

My heart doth, now call out to Thee:

“My Master, Lord, do Thou come in!”

Each day, let us spend some time in silence at the Lotus-Feet of the Lord. He is not from us afar. He is wherever we are. He is here- He is now! All we have to do is close our eyes, shut out the world, call Him, and there He is in front of us. In the beginning we may not be able to see Him: but He sees us. We may not be able to hear His soft, sweet, flute­like voice: but He hears us. The softest whisper of the human heart is audible to His ears.

And each day, let us render to no man evil for evil, strengthen the faint-hearted, and do good—much or little—to those around us.

The day on which we have not done something for someone, who will not be able to repay us, is a lost day, indeed.

To Sadhu Vaswani there came a man, saying: “This has been a lucky day for me. I have earned, today, three lacs of rupees.”

And Sadhu Vaswani asked him: “Did you speak a word of comfort to a weary one, did you give water to a thirsty one, food to a hungry one, a piece of cloth to a naked one, did you serve someone in need, today?”

“No, I had no time for that,” the man replied.

“Then,” said Sadhu Vaswani to him, “your day is wasted.”

Gigli, the famous Italian singer, was at lunch when a poor woman come in and said: “My little son is dying. He wants to hear your beautiful voice.”

Gigli left his lunch, went to the dying boy and sang sweetly till the boy closed his eyes.

May every day of the New Year be a day of communion with God and service of the poor and needy!

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:06 AM IST