Guiding Light: A natural upsurge of energy in the new year

This week saw a variety of new years being celebrated across the country, from Navreh (Kashmir) to Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra) and Ugadi (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) to Cheti Chand (Sindhis), all of them being lunar new years. And there are some more coming up on or around April 15. Baisakhi (Punjab), Pana Sankranti (Orissa), Bihu (Assam), Puthandu (Tamil Nadu) and Vishu (Kerala) are based on the sun’s transit into Aries, also called Mesha Sankranti. Diversity, indeed, abounds in our beautiful country, but there is unity in that these new years celebrate the advent of Spring.

Spring just feels like so much more of a natural candidate for a new year, as we see flowers beginning to bloom and colour start to reappear even in our urban gardens. There is a natural upsurge in energy. And not just that, the new year also begins with venerating the sacred feminine, as we celebrate Chaitra Navratri.

If there’s one thing that the Gregorian new year has popularised besides fireworks and parties, it is resolutions. And more often than not these resolutions tend to be quite narrow in terms of impacting only the individual concerned, and can also be quite frivolous. How about giving this great concept a twist, and utilising this opportune commencement of Vikram Samvat 2080 to dedicate some of our time, effort or money to a social cause? It could be anything from children’s education to spending time in an old age home, or just donating to a charity that you identify with.

And of course, society can only thrive when each individual is sound in mind and body. So whilst we champion social causes, there’s no excuse for skimping on spending time on ourselves, but perhaps with more of a focus on wellness than hedonism, sustainability rather than burnout.

Talent far outnumbers opportunity in our populous country, and investing in the future of our youth is a great way to build social capital and invest in the growth story that India is promising to be. There is also a special sense of achievement, that making even a small difference to another person bestows and not to forget the good karma!

So whether it’s your pro bono skills that you will offer up, or sponsor a year’s school fees for your house maid’s children, let’s all collectively resolve on this Indian New Year, that we will endeavour to leave Bharatvarsha a far better place than we found it. Jai Hind!