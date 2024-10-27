 Guiding Light: A Love That Is Love Indeed
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGuiding Light: A Love That Is Love Indeed

Guiding Light: A Love That Is Love Indeed

Dada J. P. VaswaniUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

One of the questions that people ask me again and again is this: How can we grow closer to God?

My answer to this question is simple: “Grow in Love. Love all life; for all life is sacred. Love animals, birds, trees, flowers, the sick and the distressed, the lonely and broken ones.” This is true devotion, real bhakti; bhakti begins out of such Love. Expand your heart to enfold the world in the embrace of your love, and you will indeed acquire the gift of bhakti.

Today, even scientists are unanimous about the fact that Love is the most powerful energy in the Universe. Love can cure illness, love can heal broken hearts, love can dispel the darkness of evil thoughts, love can forgive and forget. If you wish to go closer to God, then follow the path of Love.

For at its best, bhakti is nothing but supreme Love for the Supreme Being.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Faces Shiv Sena (UBT) Rival Kedar Dighe
Bombay High Court Directs CET Cell To Accept MBBS Students' Physical Forms After Petition Delay
Bombay High Court Directs CET Cell To Accept MBBS Students' Physical Forms After Petition Delay

God is Absolute Love — and if we love God, we must be imbued with the longing to serve our fellow men. It was a true saint of God who said: Prayer without work is as bad as work without prayer! Therefore I have always urged my friends to adopt the concept of love-in-action, love that flows out from us to all around us — which can make this world truly beautiful!

Our hearts need to be saturated with love, for love is the light which will illumine the world. For this, developed brains are not needed; we need enlightened hearts that can behold the vision of fellowship, unity and brotherhood.

Bhakti is not to be taught or discussed; it is to be experienced. It is not a science or an art that needs to be learnt; it is an attitude to the Divine and the great gift of life that has been bestowed upon us. It is not a toll-paid expressway meant for the exclusive and the elite; it is the simplest, swiftest and shortest route to God that is open to each one of us.

I invite you to join me on this beautiful way, the bhakti marga, which can lead us close to God. Let us walk the way of bhakti!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guiding Light: A Love That Is Love Indeed

Guiding Light: A Love That Is Love Indeed

Diwali 2024: Why Is God Dhanvantri Celebrated On Dhanteras?

Diwali 2024: Why Is God Dhanvantri Celebrated On Dhanteras?

Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings

Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time And City-Wise Dhantrayodashi Timings

Diwali 2024: Know Why Bengalis Worship Goddess Kali On Diwali

Diwali 2024: Know Why Bengalis Worship Goddess Kali On Diwali

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali