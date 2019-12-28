Divine Sermons: Kanhaiyaji to enlighten audience with Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta from Dec 29 to Jan 4 in Kolkata

Shri Anurag Krishna Shastri aka, Kanhaiyaji will enlighten the audience with 'Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Katha Dhyanyagya' in Kolkata from December 29, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

The audience is in for enriching sessions from the grandson of Bhagwat Bhushan Pt. Shrinath Shastri Puranacharya and the son of the Gau Seva vrati Dr. Shri Krishna Sharma ji- Shri Anurag Krishna Shastri. It is through his sermons that he keeps on proffering the spirit of universal dedication to the Bhagwat Bhagwan.

Apart from India, Kanhaiyaji has also delivered sermons in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Europe, Paris, Mauritius and Australia. By delivering the purifying discourse of Shrimad Bhagvat Mahapuraan, Shree Ramcharitmanas, Shree Shivamahapuran, Devi Bhagwat, Shrihanuman Katha, Mira Charitra, Narad Bhakti Sutra etc., he has facilitated the radiance of devotion into lives of the devotees.

The sermon will be broadcast live on Shri Anurag Krishna Shastri's YouTube channel 'Vaidik Yatra'. The timings are 3 pm to 6 pm on all days. The venue is 1A, Hungerford Street, Kolkata.

Be sure to be there to have a divine encounter!