Dhanu Sankranti 2021: Date, Tithi, Significance and all you need to know about this auspicious day

Sankranti is a phenomenon where the Sun transits from one zodiac to the other while travelling through zodiac belt. There are twelve Sankrantis in a solar year. Dhanu month is the ninth month.

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanu Sankranti is when the Sun (Surya Dev) enters the Sagittarius sun sign or the Dhanu rashi.

It is immensely celebrated in the state of Odisha. The Dhanu month is the beginning of Makar Sankranti, and it is observed with special puja offered to Lord Jagannath.

On this day, devotees take a sacred dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and the Godavari as part of the rituals and worship the Sun god. It is said that the person who takes a dip gets rid of their sins.

This year Dhanu Sankranti will take place on December 16, 2021, Thursday. Dhanu Sankranti is celebrated from Pausha Shukla Shasthi to Pausha Purnima.

Punya Kaal

Dhanu Sankranti Punya Kaal starts at 07:04 AM to 12:34 PM in Mumbai (Duration: 05 Hours 21 Mins)

Maha Punya Kaal

Dhanu Sankranti Maha Punya Kaal is between 07:04 AM to 08:54 AM in Mumbai (Duration: 01 Hour 50 Mins)

Legend and Significance

In Odisha, the month of Pausha is considered the month of plenty. After the harvesting season, a grand celebration is done. A delicacy, Dhanu Muan is prepared from sweetened rice flakes and offered to Lord Jagannath.

A street play displaying various incidents of Lord Krishna’s life is performed on this day which. One of the episodes is on Lord Krishna’s visit to Mathura to witness the Bow ceremony organized by Kansa who had invited Lord Krishna and Lord Balaram to Mathura on the occasion of Dhanu Yatra with the intention of killing them. Various incidents mentioned in the Bhagavad Purana are enacted.

The annual festival of Dhanu Sankranti showcases the scenes from Lord Krishna's birth to the killing of the demon Kansa. The Dhanu Yatra is held during this period.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:25 PM IST