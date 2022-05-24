Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career

Finance: You may buy property / vehicle today.

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property dealer will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother may have some health issue today. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / weakness

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: You may invest in communication / advertisements

Career: People in fields like communication / journalism / publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy with your children

Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from knee pain /chest pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or make your loss

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil your desires

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / father/ spouse

Career: People in fields like insurance /surgeons / repairing / people who deal with funeral rituals will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education / travel is indicated. Take care of yourself / father/ spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / head ache / sinus

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to get returns of your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / office expansion / career development

Career: Jobless people may get job. People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / constipation / bronchitis

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Jobless people will get job. Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health

Career: People in fields like law& court / religion / entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / asthma / back pain /constipation

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment

Career: Some people may leave their job. People in fields like art / entertainment / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Good news from children is indicated. Good day for meditation. You may enjoy with children

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / chest pain / bronchitis /asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study / take rest at home / work at home

Finance: expect expenditure on education / home

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / consultancy will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may feel lazy and would like to rest at home / do some work at home

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to Struggle and earn

Finance: Today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today Take care of mother’s health. You will step out of your house for some reason

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / tooth ache / throat / eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to receive delayed payments

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / family needs

Career: People in fields like bank / finance / consultancy will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy with their family.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain / throat / eye problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for travel / expenditure / investment /medical treatment

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / travel

Career: People in fields like medical / tourism / finance / pharmacy will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed because of illness or low mood,

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /sinus / eye problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party / travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party / travel

Career: People in fields like event management / sports / art/ travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long duration travels may be planned. Delay in travels is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from low mood / asthma / bronchitis / hair fall

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:59 PM IST