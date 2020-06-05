Spirituality

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be in the spotlight at the workplace due to your good performance and hard work. The relationship with your life partner will improve and previous problems will get solved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to put extra efforts if you want to make your pending projects successful. Those in the field of politics or social sector should work more on the ground levels.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may get disappointed in matters related to love and family life. A serious marital strain is on the cards. Health needs care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace. Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. You will feel relaxed and tension-free in the workplace. Cancel all your travel plans and stay home.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Pay attention to your parents’ health. You will earn recognition for your hard work in the office.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of workplace stress and tension. Be polite while talking to your spouse. Keep a tab on your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You would be able to wrap up your office work on time. You will spend a romantic time with your partner which will boost the bonding among both of you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be very confident in your thoughts. Promotion is on the cards. Siblings will give you happiness. You would solve all the difficult situations on your own.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need to take your health seriously. Marital life may go through some difficulties. Elders in the family will support you in all endeavors.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On the personal and professional front, you will be safe and secured from all kind of trouble. You will realise the importance of strong bonds and familial relationships.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There are tax issues and all sorts of monetary developments that will take up your time. You may face obstacles while working on office assignments.

