Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will be in the spotlight at the workplace due to your good performance and hard work. The relationship with your life partner will improve and previous problems will get solved.</p>.<p>You need to put extra efforts if you want to make your pending projects successful. Those in the field of politics or social sector should work more on the ground levels.</p>.<p>You may get disappointed in matters related to love and family life. A serious marital strain is on the cards. Health needs care.</p>.<p>Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace. Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.</p>.<p>You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. You will feel relaxed and tension-free in the workplace. Cancel all your travel plans and stay home.</p>.<p>Spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Pay attention to your parents' health. You will earn recognition for your hard work in the office.</p>.<p>You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of workplace stress and tension. Be polite while talking to your spouse. Keep a tab on your anger.</p>.<p>You would be able to wrap up your office work on time. You will spend a romantic time with your partner which will boost the bonding among both of you.</p>.<p>You will be very confident in your thoughts. Promotion is on the cards. Siblings will give you happiness. You would solve all the difficult situations on your own.</p>.<p>You need to take your health seriously. Marital life may go through some difficulties. Elders in the family will support you in all endeavors.</p>.<p>On the personal and professional front, you will be safe and secured from all kind of trouble. You will realise the importance of strong bonds and familial relationships.</p>.<p>There are tax issues and all sorts of monetary developments that will take up your time. You may face obstacles while working on office assignments.</p>.