Chitalagi Amabasya: All About Odisha's Agricultural Festival Dedicated to Puri Jagannath

You might know about the Rath Yatra festival that takes place at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, but did you know that the state dedicates another important day to the Lord? That is none other than the no-moon day that falls in the holy month of Shravan or how people of the Odisha call 'Shraban.' Chitalagi Amabasya, the special day dedicated to the presiding deity of Odisha, will be observed on July 17 this year.

Chitalagi Amabasya

This comes days after the Rath Yatra and Rasogula Dibasa. The deity who is all attractive and spiritually mesmerising, is decorated with a golden charm on the forehead - 'Chita.

Rituals and beliefs

The festival is deep-rooted to celebrations in the farming community as it resonates with young girls praying to Jagannath Swamy and Gundicha to family members and all those working the fields safe and secure. It is typically an agricultural fest where people seek blessings of the divine to protect themselves and loved ones from evil forces.

Food preparations on this holy day include sweet dishes where pancakes known as 'Chitou Pitha' are a must. They are first offered to the Lord before consumption, and at times also given to cow in the house (if any).

