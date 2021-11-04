Bali Pratipada 2021: Significance, tithi, timings and all you need to know

Bali Pratipada, also known as Bali Padwa, will be observed on Friday, November 5. Bali Pratipada is the fourth day of Diwali.

Significance:

According to drikpanchang.com, Bali Pratipada or Bali Puja is performed on the first day of Kartik Pratipada, which falls on the next day of Diwali Puja. Bali Puja is performed to seek the blessings of the demon king, Bali.

The day celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana avatar over the demon king, Bali, and the home-coming of the demon king to the earth.

As per drikpanchang.com, according to legends, the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu pushed Bali to Patalalok. However, due to Bali’s, Lord Vishnu allowed him to visit Bhulok (i.e. the earth) for three days. It is believed that the King resides on earth for three days and blesses his devotees during these days.

Bali Pratipada date and timings for Mumbai:

Date: November 5

Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:41 AM to 08:57 AM

Bali Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:47 PM to 06:03 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:30 AM IST