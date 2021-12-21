Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date, tithi, significance, here's all you need to need

December 22 will mark the auspicious Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. The Sankashti Vrat of the Margashirsha in Krishna Paksha is called Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to drikpanchang.com, as per the lunar month in the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis – Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one after Purnimasi (full moon) during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the one after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is called Angarki Chaturthi.

Significance:

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha to help them overcome obstacles in life. Sankashti means deliverance from trouble, while Sankat Hara means 'removal of hurdles'. Hence, on Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees fast from sunrise to moonrise for a trouble-free life.

Tithi Timings for Mumbai:

Date: December 22, 2021

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:50 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:52 PM on Dec 22, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:27 PM on Dec 23, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:37 PM IST