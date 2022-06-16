This extra-marital dating app will make couples rethink of monogamy

Image credit: Google

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things. Couples were confined into a house and private spaces got restricted. Many of the couples started rethinking monogamy.

According to a study conducted by an extra-marital dating app - Gleeden saw a 40% increase in virtual conversations and also saw an 11% increase in female users. According to another survey conducted by the app, the users felt that monogamy was a social obligation while 45% of the users believed that monogamy was possible under certain circumstances.

History has shown that human beings are prone to have multiple sexual partners. Monogamy requires sexual exclusivity. According to Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, “People in India are becoming more open towards their desires and we at Gleeden are always intrigued to get to know them better. During the pandemic, online dating and virtual flirts became a forced substitute for real life encounters, providing people in lockdown a much-sought outlet where to vent".

