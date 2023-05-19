World Metrology Day: Date, theme, and all you need to know

May 20 is celebrated as Metrology Day, worldwide, commemorating the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875, an international treaty that was signed in Paris that established the basis for international agreement on units of measurement. The World Metrology Day project is an idea jointly by the BIPM and the OIML.

What is Metrology?

Metrology can be defined as the science of measurement and its application.

There's no second thought to the importance of standard measurements and a system of agreed measuring units to ease daily life and fair trade. Thus, metrology holds its significance.

Metre Convention

As per worldmetrologyday.org, the treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

World Metrology Day Theme 2023

The theme for World Metrology Day 2023 is Measurements supporting the global food system.

This theme was chosen because of the increasing challenges of climate change, and global distribution of food in a world whose population reached 8 billion at the end of 2022.

