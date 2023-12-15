WATCH: Sun Unleashes Extreme X-Class Solar Flare Since 2017, Blackout Hits Earth

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Thursday, December 14. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory clicked an image | NASA Sun/ X

After its last solar storm in 2017, the sunspot AR3514 unleased an extreme X2.8-class solar flare, the most intense flare witnessed in the present solar cycle until now. According to NASA, the stunning ultraviolet flare was flashed at 12:02 pm EST and was captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory.

In its statement, NASA said, "This flare is categorised as an X2.8 flare. The X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides additional information about its strength." It added, "Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, navigation signals, electric power grids, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts."

According to SpaceWeather.com, the X2.8 solar flare has been extremely powerful since September 2017. The report said Thursday's flare pushed a severe shortwave radio blackout over the Americas. Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are normally linked with assertive flares. The SpaceWeather reported that the CME was likely related to Tuesday's flare, with an Earth-directed component.

As per NASA, a solar flare is a powerful burst of radiation caused by the release of magnetic energy linked with sunspots. Flares are the most potent explosive phenomena in the solar system.

The agency further explained, "They appear as bright areas on the Sun and can last anywhere from minutes to hours. We typically see solar flares by the photons (or light) they emit at nearly every wavelength of the spectrum." The ultraviolet rays are initially monitored in X-rays and then optical light. They are also sited where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated.

The US Air Force has reported a Type II solar radio burst, generally produced by a CME's leading edge. According to the analysis, the emerging CME's velocity could reach 2,100 km/s based on the radio burst's drift rate.