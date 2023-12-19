WATCH: NASA Transmits Back Cat Video From Spaceship 31 Million km Away Using Laser

NASA sends cat video from deep space using laser | NASA

In its latest probe, NASA revealed that it had sent a high-definition cat video from a spaceship 19 million miles (31 million km) away using a state-of-the-art laser communication system on Monday. The Hale Telescope picked up the encoded near-infrared signal at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in San Diego County and transmitted it to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

We just streamed the first ultra-HD video brought to you via laser from deep space. And it’s a video of Taters, a tabby cat.



This test will pave the way for high-data-rate communications in support of the next giant leap: sending humans to Mars. https://t.co/tf2hWxaHWO pic.twitter.com/c1FwybYsxA — NASA (@NASA) December 19, 2023

The 15-second meow-vie, which features an orange tabby named Taters, is the first to be transmitted from outer space and shows that higher-data-rate connections are conceivable to support complex missions such as bringing humans to Mars.

The video clip was transmitted to Earth by the Psyche probe, travelling to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to study a strange metal-rich object. When the clip was sent, the distance of the spaceship was 80 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

According to the tech demo's project manager for JPL, Bill Klipstein, "One of the major aims is to show the capability of transmitting broadband video over millions of miles. Because nothing on Psyche generates video data, we usually send packets of randomly generated test data."

Klipstein added, "But to make this significant event more memorable, we decided to work with designers at JPL to create a fun video, which captures the essence of the demo as part of the Psyche mission."

Space missions traditionally used radio waves to send and receive data, but working with lasers can enhance communication rates by 10 to 100 times. At the system's maximum transmission rate of 267 megabits per second, the ultra-HD movie took 101 seconds to send to Earth, faster than most household broadband connections.

JPL's receiver electronics lead, Ryan Rogalin, said, "After receiving the video at Palomar, it was sent to JPL over the internet, and that connection was slower than the signal coming from deep space."

While defining the historical tie on the cat video, JPL explained that when television became popular in the United States in the 1920s, a statue of Felix the Cat was aired as a test image. While cats may not be man's greatest friend, few can argue that they are the most popular online videos and meme culture.

The video, posted before the launch, shows Tabby, a JPL employee's pet, pursuing a laser light on a couch with test images overlayed. These contain the orbital path of Psyche and technical facts regarding the laser and its data bit rate.

While laser transmission has been proven in low Earth orbit and as far as the Moon, this is the first time it has been deployed in deep space. Aiming a laser beam from millions of miles away necessitates incredibly accurate "pointing," which engineering teams had to overcome.

The technology demonstration must also account for the fact that during the time it takes light to travel from the spaceship to Earth, both the probe and the planet will have moved. Thus, the uplink and downlink lasers must be adjusted for movement.