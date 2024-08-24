Watch: Indian Start-up Launches Country's First Reusable Hybrid Rocket

The launch of RHUMI-1 rocket on August 24, 2024 | X (@ANI)

A Tamil Nadu based start-up on Saturday (August 24) launched RHUMI-1, country's first reusable hybrid rocket. The rocket was launched using a mobile launcher in Thiruvidandhai in Chennai. The satellite, carrying 3 Cube satellites and 50 PICO satellites was launched in suborbital trajectory. The rocket has been developed by Space Zone India with Martin Group.

The satellites RHUMI-1 carried to space will collect research data for Global Warming and Climate change. The rocket has generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer.

The RHUMI-1 rocket makes use of both, liquid and solid fuel propellant systems.

Watch the launch in the video below.

#WATCH | India launches its first reusable hybrid rocket, RHUMI 1. The rocket, developed by the Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India and Martin Group was launched from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai using a mobile launcher. It carries 3 Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites… pic.twitter.com/Io97TvfNhE — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

Space Zone India (SZI) was founded by Anand Megalingam. The RHUMI mission was developed under the mentorship of Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, the ex-director of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).

As reported by news agency Asian News International (ANI), the start-up also trains people in aerodynamic principles, satellite technology, drone technology and rocket technology. SZI works with Private institutions, Engineering and Art and Science colleges, and Private and Government schools.

In 2023, through mission 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch - In 2023' over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across the country, contributed in designing and construction of a student satellite launch vehicle. The vehicle could carry a payload of 150 Pico satellite research experiment cubes.