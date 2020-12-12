Total Solar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about the last eclipse of the year

Mumbai: The year 2020 is almost over. And, if you were thinking the ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn, is the only celestial event happening in December, then you are wrong! Before the ‘meeting’ of the two planets, there is another celestial event that is set to take place on December 14 — the Total Solar Eclipse.

Solar Eclipse, popularly known as Surya Grahan in India, is special since it will be a total and last solar eclipse of 2020. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun. This solar eclipse will be visible in southern South America, south-west Africa, while Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse. It will also be visible in Chile, and some parts of Argentina. Unfortunately, it will not be visible in India.

According to dateandtime.com, the eclipse will be visible for five hours on December 14. Around 7:02 pm onwards, the eclipse will be partially visible, and at 8: 02 pm the eclipse will be visible completely. The eclipse will be at its peak at around 9:43 pm, and will end at 12: 23 am on December 15.

2020 also witnessed one annular solar eclipse, which occurred on June 21. The next solar eclipse is going to be an annular eclipse which will pass over Canada, Greenland and other parts of Asia on June 10, 2021. And the next total solar eclipse will occur on December 4, 2021.