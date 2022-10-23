'This Diwali ISRO has given us a historic gift': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Representative image of rocked launched | ISRO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday congratulated ISRO on its successful launch of its heaviest rocket yet, loaded with 36 OneWeb satellites.

He stated on Twitter, "On the occasion of Diwali, ISRO has given us a great gift with this historic achievement. 36 satellites were launched into space by ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM-3, on Sunday. I congratulate all the scientists".

At 12:07 am, ISRO launched 36 communication satellites in its heaviest rocket in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

'Exemplies Atmanirbhar'

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about this historical event and stated it exemplifies "Atmanirbhar".

Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022

ISRO Chairman S Somanath conducted a special pooja on Saturday morning at Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari Devi Temple at Sullurpeta in the Tirupati district for the success of the GSLV Mark-3 rocket launch. The countdown to launch the satellites had begun 24 hours before their launch.

(Agency Inputs)