Stunning! A glass-like octopus was discovered at an isolated space

'Vitreledonella Richard' or glass octopus | Twitter/@TheOxygenProj

Even after knowing billions of years of history about the earth and the species, we still get stunned after discovering new species. Mother nature never forgets to amaze us.

A video of a never-before-seen Octopus was recently posted on Twitter, showing a rare species of glass octopus floating in the deep sea where even sunlight cannot reach.

The caption reads, "The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world."

The species is named 'Vitreledonella Richard.' The features of this glass octopus are just so mesmerizing as we can see its nerves, eyes, and digestive tract as well. According to Oceaninfo, this species evolved like a glass to hide from predators.

Glass octopuses are commonly found in tropical or sub-tropical regions, and they only live about 2–5 years. They were not found until 1918, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.