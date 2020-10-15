Shorter than a Mumbai commute: Soyuz spacecraft reaches International Space Station in three hours

Log on to any social media or chat forum that has Mumbai based users, and you're likely to find at least a few people complaining about the traffic snarls that block their way. Residents of the city often have to traverse long distances to reach their places of work (or leisure), and it is not uncommon for people to bemoan the fact that they are "stuck in traffic".

The infamous Mumbai traffic can at times see people move mere metres at a time, spending several hours everyday in their efforts to travel. Towards the end of September for example, a Twitter user had narrated a traffic horror story, that allegedly saw her take three hours to cover a distance of 1 km.