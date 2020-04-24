Scientists explain why it's wrong to vilify and stigmatise bats for coronavirus

64 chiropterologists (or bat experts) from 6 South Asian countries firmly clarify that bats do not spread COVID-19. The group argues that the exact origin of SARS- CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19) is not known. Moreover, it diverged from the closest coronavirus found in bats called RaTG13, 40-70 years ago indicating that the bat virus cannot directly infect humans. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found bat coronaviruses (BtCoV) in two species of Indian bats.

Kasturi Saha, a PhD student at IISC says, "I think bats have always been a good friend to us, ecologically speaking, and always remained in the shadow and minded their own business. We still don't know the source of COVID19, the research is still going on. But we do know that bats are important for pollination, seed dispersion and as natural pest controls and ecological indicators. And these reasons are enough to save them for our own good, if not simply for the fact that they are so cool and magnificent creatures!"

The seven points put out by the scientists are as follows