The world is currently battling a pandemic of unprecedented proportions and bats have been prematurely implicated as the source of COVID-19. Recent social media posts and unverified opinions about bats have led to widespread antipathy and fear in the general public. Incidents of the public requesting for removal of bats, destroying bat roosts, bursting crackers or smoking them out and sealing crevices where bats and their pups roost has increased in the last month both in urban and rural areas in India.
64 chiropterologists (or bat experts) from 6 South Asian countries firmly clarify that bats do not spread COVID-19. The group argues that the exact origin of SARS- CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19) is not known. Moreover, it diverged from the closest coronavirus found in bats called RaTG13, 40-70 years ago indicating that the bat virus cannot directly infect humans. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found bat coronaviruses (BtCoV) in two species of Indian bats.
Kasturi Saha, a PhD student at IISC says, "I think bats have always been a good friend to us, ecologically speaking, and always remained in the shadow and minded their own business. We still don't know the source of COVID19, the research is still going on. But we do know that bats are important for pollination, seed dispersion and as natural pest controls and ecological indicators. And these reasons are enough to save them for our own good, if not simply for the fact that they are so cool and magnificent creatures!"
The seven points put out by the scientists are as follows
1) The exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 or its precursor is not known. It is premature and unfair to blame bats or any other animal for the pandemic.
2) Scientists strongly suggest that it is highly unlikely for SARS-like viruses to jump directly from bats to humans. Also, there is no evidence of humans contracting coronaviruses through the excreta of bats.
3) The recent report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the discovery of bat coronaviruses (BtCoV) in two species of South Asian bats poses no known health hazard. The viruses found in the study are different from SARS-CoV-2 and cannot cause COVID-19.
4) Info on current, nd past zoonotic disease outbreaks suggest tht global wildlife trade nd/or large-scale industrial livestock farming play an imp role in such events. Killing bats nd other wild animals, or evicting thm frm thr roosts in retaliation will not solve any problems.
5) Bats perform vital ecosystem services Pollinate flowers of many other commercially and imp plants Insect-eating bats are voracious eaters of pest insect in rice, corn, cotton a nd tea farms. Therefore bats provide intangible economic benefits
6) Society currently needs more awareness abt bats arnd thm in addition 2d epidemiological facts fr healthy coexistence We therefore request Media houses and the Press to consider possible negative impacts of their statements on bats and other animals before releasing them
7) The scientists have urged Governments of South Asian countries to strengthen the legal framework to protect bats in view of their ecosystem services and their slow breeding capacity
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)