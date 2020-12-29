Science stories of 2020 that could be big news if confirmed

Ordinary matter: Only about half of the universe’s expected amount of ordinary matter has ever been catalogued. But this year, astronomers claimed that the other half is hiding out in intergalactic space. That conclusion is based on an analysis of how a small sample of fast radio bursts from other galaxies were distorted by particles on the way to Earth. Before the case of the missing matter can be closed, though, more of these bright blasts of radio waves need to be examined.



Start your cosmic engines: A ghostly subatomic particle may have been revved up by a star’s destructive encounter with a black hole. Sensed by the IceCube detector in Antarctica, the neutrino carried 200 trillion electron volts — about 30 times as much energy as that of a proton accelerated by the Large Hadron Collider. Scientists matched the neutrino detection to a flash of light in the sky caused by a black hole shredding a star.

The probability of the neutrino and the flash coinciding by chance is just 0.2 percent. If the finding holds up, it would be only the second time a high-energy neutrino has been traced to its source, and the first direct evidence that shredding a star can accelerate neutrinos to high energies. A high-energy neutrino may have been born when a black hole ripped apart a star.

Photo of what might be an ancient stone tool: If confirmed as stone tools, this object and others unearthed in a cave in Mexico suggest humans arrived in North America by at least 33,000 years ago.