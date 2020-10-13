Planet Mars to be brightest, biggest on October 13 - Here's all you need to know

The Red Planet has long been a source of fascination for the astronomically inclined among us. Even as NASA's Curiosity rover wanders across the desolate terrain, others have rushed to send their names to the neighbouring planet via the Mars Missions.

But while access to the planet may still be a distant dream, on October 13, you can see the planet at its biggest and brightest. This is reportedly the closest Mars will come to Earth for the 15 years. Opposition -- the most significant Martian date on stargazers' calendars -- is also when the planet is at its brightest and near its maximum apparent size in telescopes. Because of the shapes and orientations of the planets' orbits, however, Mars and Earth were actually closest on Tuesday, October 6, separated by just 62 million kilometres, said Sky and Telescope.

As per NASA, the Mars Close Approach takes place every 26 months. However, today's orbit will take it closer than previous years. At around 23:20 GMT (around 5 am on Wednesday as per IST), Mars, Earth and the Sun will be in a straight line.