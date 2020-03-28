Pharma giant Abbott develops a testing kit that can determine COVID-19-infected cases in 5 minutes

In what could be a game changer in the way the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, could be tested, Abbott Laboratories has won the US FDA's approval for its test that the pharmaceutical giant claims can deliver a positive result in as little as five minutes, it was reported.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief operating officer, Abbott, according to the company's press release. "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots."