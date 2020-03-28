Pharma giant Abbott develops a testing kit that can determine COVID-19-infected cases in 5 minutes

In what could be a game changer in the way the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, could be tested, Abbott Laboratories has won the US FDA's approval for its test that the pharmaceutical giant claims can deliver a positive result in as little as five minutes, it was reported.
"The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief operating officer, Abbott, according to the company's press release. "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots."
"This is GAME CHANGER. Abbott to market, starting next week, a fast point-of-care #coronavirus test, delivering positive results in 5min and negative results in 13min. Will deliver 50K tests/day to start. Kudos to Abbott and FDA’s Jeff Shuren and team at CDRH who are in the fight (sic)," Dr Scott Gottlieb of the US FDA tweeted early Saturday morning.
On Friday, the United States reported 10,000-odd COVID-19 positive cases in under 45 minutes, making the country overtake China to report the largest number of COVID-19-infected cases in the world.
