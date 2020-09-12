Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials resume

Recently, the human trials for one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates had hit a stumbling block a participant developed an "unexplained illness", prompting the trials to be temporarily paused. Now, reports say that the trials are being resumed.

As per a Bloomberg report, a UK trial of the experimental vaccine has been restarted. The vaccine is being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and had recently entered Phase 3 of human testing.