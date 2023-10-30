Mouse Embryos Grown In Space For First Time; Research Paves Way For Human Fertility Outside Earth

Mouse embryos were grown on the International Space Station. | Freepik

In a latest research, a team of Japanese scientists successfully developed a fertilised mouse embryo on the International Space Station. With this research, there is a high possibility that humans could reproduce in space, according to the scientists.

The researchers team included Teruhiko Wakayama, a professor from the University of Yamanashi's Advanced Biotechnology Centre, and a team from the Japan Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA). In August 2021, researchers sent frozen mouse embryos on board a rocket to the ISS.

Researchers grew embryos in four days

Using a special device designed for the same purpose, the researchers thawed and grew the embryos on the station for four days. The researchers said, "the embryos cultured under microgravity conditions developed normally" into blastocysts, cells that mature into the foetus and placenta.

The development of embryos to blastocysts under microgravity on the ISS. |

Around 360 embryos were developed in the Japanese Kibo experiment module using a technology that provided 1G of gravity, an equal amount felt on the Earth. Else, 360 were raised in a zero-gravity setting. According to the study published in the iScience journal, the researchers said the experiment "clearly revealed that gravity had no significant effect."

Additionally, they said that after analysing the blastocysts that were returned to their laboratories on Earth, there were no major changes in the condition of the DNA and genes.

World's first such experiment

According to a joint statement released by the University of Yamanashi and the National Research Institute Riken that read, "This is the first-ever study that shows mammals may be able to thrive in space." The report added that it is the world's first experiment that cultured early-stage mammalian embryos under complete microgravity of ISS.

Mouse 2-cell embryos can develop into blastocysts under microgravity. |

According to the study, in the future, it will be necessary to transplant the blastocysts that were cultured in the ISS's microgravity into mice to see if they can give birth to ensure that the blastocysts are normal. This type of research could play a significant part in future space exploration and colonisation missions, the report said.

