Land ecosystems becoming less efficient at absorbing CO2: Study

Their findings have important implications for the role plants can be expected to play in offsetting climate change in the years to come. "In this study, by analysing the long-term data from remote sensing and state-of-the-art land-surface models, we have found that since 1982, the global average CFE has decreased steadily from 21 per cent to 12 per cent per 100 ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere," said study author Ben Poulter from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"In other words, terrestrial ecosystems are becoming less reliable as a temporary climate change mitigator," Poulter added.

Without this feedback between photosynthesis and elevated atmospheric CO2, the researchers said said we would have seen climate change occurring at a much more rapid rate. But scientists have been concerned about how long the CO2 Fertilization Effect could be sustained before other limitations on plant growth kick in.

For instance, while an abundance of CO2 won't limit growth, a lack of water, nutrients, or sunlight — the other necessary components of photosynthesis — will. To determine why the CFE has been decreasing, the study team took the availability of these other elements into account. "According to our data, what appears to be happening is that there's both a moisture limitation as well as a nutrient limitation coming into play," Poulter said.