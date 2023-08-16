'July 2023' Recorded As Hottest Month In History, Says NASA

Representative Photo |

July 2023 has been recorded as the hottest month on record with average temperatures exceeding that of July 2019 by a significant margin. Scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York also confirmed that July this year has been hotter than any other month in the global temperature record. It is also said that the temperatures touched record high due to heatwave conditions in large parts of North America, Asia and Europe. The temperature was further affected due to the wildfires in Canada and Greece. The rising temperatures has major impacts on the health of people, environment and also economies of various countries.

July 2023 hotter than any July in NASA's record

NASA said that "Overall, July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (F) (0.24 degrees Celsius (C)) warmer than any other July in NASA’s record, and it was 2.1 F (1.18 C) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980. The primary focus of the GISS analysis are long-term temperature changes over many decades and centuries, and a fixed base period yields anomalies that are consistent over time. Temperature "normals" are defined by several decades or more - typically 30 years."

NASA shared a tweet on social media saying "July 2023 was the hottest month on record, according to our global temperature analysis. Overall, July was 0.43°F (0.24°C) warmer than any other July in record, and it's likely due to human activity."

High sea temperatures

NASA further said that "High sea surface temperatures contributed to July’s record warmth. NASA’s analysis shows especially warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, evidence of the El Niño that began developing in May 2023. Phenomena such as El Niño or La Niña, which warm or cool the tropical Pacific Ocean, can contribute a small amount of year-to-year variability in global temperatures. But these contributions are not typically felt when El Niño starts developing in Northern Hemisphere summer. NASA expects to see the biggest impacts of El Niño in February, March, and April 2024."

It is not normal

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt said that “This July was not just warmer than any previous July – it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880. The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. And that rise in average temperatures is fueling dangerous extreme heat that people are experiencing here at home and worldwide."

