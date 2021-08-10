ISS astronauts enjoy space Olympics sans gravity

New Delhi: From synchronised space swimming to 'lack of floor routine' gymnastics, astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) enjoyed their own Olympics games in zero gravity before holding a 'closing ceremony' to bid goodbye to Tokyo 2020.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) posted a series of videos on Twitter over the weekend, showing some of the ISS astronauts performing their favourite games sans gravity.

They also had a 'weightless' sharpshooting session where they shoot what look like rubber bands at a makeshift target. "Weightless sharpshooting - concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target," posted the French astronaut.