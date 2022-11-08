India is set to launch its first private rocket between Nov 12-16

Skyroot Aerospace co-founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, as well as ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, while unveiling the mission 'Prarambh' | Twitter/@SkyrootA

New Delhi: India's first privately developed rocket - Vikram-S - is set for a launch between November 12 and 16, Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace announced on Tuesday.

The forthcoming mission's aerospace is named Prarambh:

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh' (the beginning), will carry three customer payloads and is set for launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota.

"A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, with the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions," Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said.

India's first private space company Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch a rocket into space:

With this mission, Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector, which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

"The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle that would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles," Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement.

Chandana said Skyroot could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

A Tribute to Vikram Sarabhai:

Skyroot's launch vehicles are named 'Vikram' as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space program, renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Based in Hyderabad, Skyroot builds state-of-the-art space launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites into space. It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and spaceflight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable, and regular for all, the statement said.

