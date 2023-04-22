Earth Day 2023: Sustainability is an ongoing process where innovation is key |

India currently is at an inflection point on its growth journey and each of us as companies and as individuals have a collective responsibility to contribute. And as the president of G20 India is committed to meet sustainable solutions to global problems of climate challenge and to ensure inclusivity.

As a nation, during the last year we have also entered a new phase of growth through Amritkaal, which ensures a phase of growth, development and prosperity in all fields of life.

As per the available data from the World Economic Forum, global production sectors are responsible for one-fifth of carbon emissions – consuming 54% of the world’s energy sources. All the manufacturing companies have the responsibility to address the challenges of decarbonization.

The following are a few measures that manufacturing companies can practice to ensure decarbonisation and also to take part in the ongoing activities of sustainability that the nation has taken up at a national and global level.

State-of-the-art technology: Companies need to invest in state-of-the-art technology to ensure maximum efficiency by integrating processes through digitisation, automation and advanced software. For example deployment of technologies like SAP S/4 HANA ERP software helps big manufacturing companies with complex processes integrate its activities to reduce manual efforts, ensure quality and reduce time to market saving on carbon footprint in the process.

Use of Sustainable Materials: Companies can incorporate sustainable materials in their manufacturing process. For instance, companies that are into manufacturing wood-related products can start sourcing from agroforestry projects that are grown by local farmers. The effort will lead to reducing its carbon footprint and also help in fostering inclusivity of local communities.

Another method is the use of recycled wood or composite materials that can reduce waste and lower the impact on the environment.

Efficient Use of Raw Materials: Advancement in technology will help in efficient use of raw material as well. For example, a company in the production of wooden panels can deploy Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines to optimize the cutting process and minimize waste. This can also lead to a decrease in the amount of energy used in the manufacturing process.

Renewable Energy: India currently is the fourth largest producer of solar and wind energy and companies need to switch to renewable sources of power to maximise their capacities, reduce operating costs and to minimize carbon emissions.

Proper Waste Management: Industrial waste generation and management is one of the major challenges that is faced by India as well as the world. For example, wood waste can be managed through several methods, such as recycling or using it as biomass for fuel. This can decrease the amount of waste sent to landfills and reduce the impact on the environment.

Lifecycle Assessment: Manufacturers can conduct Lifecycle Assessments (LCA) to identify areas in their manufacturing process that can be improved. An LCA is a methodology that evaluates the environmental impact of a product or service throughout its lifecycle, from raw material extraction to disposal.

Certification: India is fast progressing on the account of providing certifications in the manufacturing sector. For example, wood panel manufacturers in India can obtain certifications such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to ensure that the wood they use is responsibly sourced.

In conclusion, sustainability can be achieved through innovative practices in manufacturing facilities that use wood as a primary raw material. Companies can incorporate sustainable materials, optimize their manufacturing process, use renewable energy, manage waste properly, conduct lifecycle assessments, and obtain certifications to ensure responsible sourcing of their raw materials.